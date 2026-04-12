Woman kills her two children, tries to commit suicide in Jharsuguda district

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Jharsuguda: A woman reportedly killed her two children and tried to commit suicide in the Oram Pada under the airport police range in Jharsuguda districts.

According to sources, the woman was admitted to the district main hospital in a critical condition and was shifted to Burla for further treatment.

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Sources revealed that the woman hacked her two children with a Paniki (sharp object used to cut vegetables) then tried to die by suicide.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and started further investigation. On the other hand, the scientific team reached for investigation.