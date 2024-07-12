Woman killed, youth critical after being hit by bus in Balasore

Jaleswar: In a tragic accident, a woman was killed and a youth sustained critical injuries after being hit by private passenger bus near Thana chhak under Bhograi block of Balasore district on Friday.

The deceased identity has not been ascertained yet.

According to reports, the duo were enroute Chandaneswar when a speeding passenger bus coming from opposite direction hit them and rammed over them. Following which, the woman was killed and the youth got seriously injured.

On being informed about the accident, the locals immediately rushed both of them to Jaleswarpur Community Heath Center (CHC) for medical aid.

Later, the Bhograi cops reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

