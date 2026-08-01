Woman killed in elephant attack near Bonai

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Sundargarh: A woman was gored to death by a wild tusker while walking near Tentulidihi Chhak under Koida Forest Range in Odisha’s Sundargarh district late on Friday night.

The deceased identified as Sambari Munda (40) from nearby area when came out of her house on Friday evening.

A wild tusker was passing through nearby and suddenly charge and attack on Sambari by swinging the trunk.

The tusker had caught her with its trunk and gored it leaving it critically injured, villagers alleged.

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When the deceased shrieks aloud the villagers came there and repelled the wild tusker into the jungle, the incident report said.

The villagers called the Ambulence and immediately rushed it to the koida CHC however doctor declared her as dead after examination.

This incident spread terror among the people, who raise their voice and asked the government to prevent the human elephant conflict issue with some necessary steps.

The members in family of late Munda asked financial helps from the forest department.

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