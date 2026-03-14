Woman killed, five injured as car rams into people in Sambalpur

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Sambalpur: In a tragic incident, a woman was killed and five others sustained critical injuries after a Bolero vehicle rammed over people at Tainsar under kuchinda police limits in Sambalpur.

As per reports, some locals had gone to watch Dhanuyatra, while returning back home, a speeding Bolero lost control over its wheels and rammed into the people, following which woman died on the spot, five sustained critical injuries and ten others got minor injuries. The Bolero fled from the spot

Some onlookers spotted the accident and informed the police.

On being informed about the incident, the police reached the spot, rescued the injured and rushed them to nearby hospital for medical aid.

The police have launched an investigation.

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