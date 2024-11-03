Woman killed, 8 others injured as Autorickshaw overturns in Odisha’s Sambalpur district

Sambalpur: In a tragic incident a woman was killed while 8 others sustained injury after the Autorickshaw in which they were travelling overturned in Sambalpur district of Odisha on Sunday. The accident took place in the Gunderpur village under Dhama Police Station limits in the district.

The identity of the deceased woman is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, 9 women were travelling in the Auto Rickshwa. It overturned near Sargipali under Gunderpur Police Outpost. A small dune of ashes was there on the road. As the auto was travelling speedily it slipped on the ashes.

Accordingly, the women in the Auto sustained injury. The deceased woman was thrown out of the Auto and her head banged on the road for which she was killed on the spot.

The injured women were rushed to the local hospital and then were shifted to the Sambalpur District Head quarter hospital.

After getting information Dhama Police reached the spot and initiated investigation.