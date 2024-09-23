Woman killed, 2 turned critical due to lightning strike in Odisha’s Sambalpur district

Rairakhol: In a tragic incident a woman was killed while two others sustained critical injury due to lightning strike in Sambalpur district of Odisha on Monday. The incident took place in the Andhari village under Jujumara Block in Rairakhol area.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, three women were returning after finishing their work in the paddy field when they fell victim of lightning strike. As a result one woman died on the spot while two others turned critical.

The locals rescued the injured women and rushed them to Jujumara hospital. Later, as their condition deteriorated they were shifted to Sambalpur hospital.

In another incident of lightning strike, a woman turned critical in Ganpur village under Begunia Block in Khordha district on Monday. The victim has been identified as Sini Rout.

Besides, there are many electrical appliances got damaged due to the lightning strike here.