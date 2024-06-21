Woman kidnapped from Bhubaneswar apartment, ransom of Rs.1cr demanded!

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking news, a woman has been kidnapped from Bhubaneswar apartment and a ransom of Rs.1 crore has been demanded said reports on Friday.

According to available reports, a woman has allegedly been kidnapped from Gothapatna area of ​​Chandaka police station limits. The kidnapper has demanded one crore rupees ransom to leave the kidnapped woman.

The woman’s father has filed a complaint in Chandaka police station limits. Even though 36 hours have passed since the incident, the police are empty-handed and have no clue in this matter. The woman is married and her husband is allegedly working in America.

Reports say that since two years, she was separated from her husband and was living in the apartment with her father and mother. It is reported that, the woman used to go to Satsang Vihar everyday.

However, she left the house yesterday and did not return. Later, the people of the house searched and did not find her. In the evening, the family received a phone call. The kidnapper threatened to kill her if they did not pay one crore rupees.

The woman’s father has complained to the police station. The Chandka police has formed a six-member team and is continuing the investigation. The woman’s mobile has been tracked and the location has been found. A team of Commissionerate police has been sent outside the state to search for the woman. Family, helpers, neighbors and Satsang Vihar authorities are being interrogated.

On the basis of the CCTV footage, the police investigation is underway. An interstate gang involvement is suspected to be involved in the kidnapping. Now the question arises whether the woman had previous enmity with anyone? Or is the husband in anyway involved in the kidnapping?