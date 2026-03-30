Woman jumps-off moving bike after fight with husband, dies

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Puri: In an unfortunate incident, a woman died allegedly after jumping-off a moving bike following a fight with her husband near the Niakhia Bridge under Ramchandi police station limits of Puri district.

As claimed by the locals, one Arta Behera Sethi of Bibhutipur village under Kakatpur police station limits was going on a bike along with his wife – Manasi Behera of Penthakata area.

However, Manasi jumped-off the bike after some argument with her husband when they had reached near Niakhia Bridge on Kakatpur-Puri road. Following this, she sustained grievous injuries throughout her body.

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Immediately, Manasi was rescued and rushed to the Puri District Headquarter Hospital in an ambulance in a critical condition. However, the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

On being informed, a team of cops from the Ramchandi police station visited the spot and seized the bike. However, cops would initiate an investigation into the matter only after receiving a written complaint, said sources.

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