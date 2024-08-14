Woman jumps into river in Odisha along with son, he dies

Salepur: A woman has allegedly jumped into a river in Odisha along with her son in Salepur block of Cuttack district in Odisha. The shocking incident has created ripples among the locals of Nemala village.

It has been reported that the woman had reached the Chitrapol river in Nemala along with her minor daughter and two minor sons. The mother has been identified as Sauhana Parween. The woman first threw one son into the river and then jumped in herself.

It has been further reported that she was allegedly under pressure due to a group loan and hence took this drastic step. The ODRAF team is searching for her. Detailed reports awaited in this regard. The body of the minor has been found whereas the mother still remains missing.

Recently on August 4, a woman reportedly jumped into the Mahanadi River from the Jobra Barrage in Cuttack City. The woman, identified as Kamini Swain, reportedly jumped into the river all of a sudden after keeping her bag and mobile phone on the bridge, said sources.

Chauliaganj Fire Service personnel rushed to the spot after getting information and carried out a rescue operation with the help of the local fishermen, added the sources. After she was rescued, Kamini was admitted at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, but sadly, she succumbed her injures while undergoing treatment.

While the exact reason behind Kamini taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, it is speculated that she might have ended her life over a family dispute. The incident, meanwhile, has shocked one and all as it is the fourth such cases occurred within a week. Four people from Cuttack City jumped into the rivers in the past seven days.

