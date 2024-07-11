Woman jumps into Mahanadi river in Odisha, rescue operation underway

Jagatsinghpur: A young woman allegedly jumped into Mahanadi river in Odisha from a bridge said reports on Thursday. The woman went missing after jumping from the Tritol bridge under Tritol police station area of ​​Jagatsinghpur district.

The identity of the young woman has not been found yet. It is not known why she jumped into the river. The fire brigade has reached the spot and is continuing the rescue operation.

According to the information, a call was made to Tirtol fire brigade at around 10 am today. No information was available about where the young woman’s house was, or how she came to Tritol and why she jumped. The police have started an investigation into the incident.

Similarly this morning, an old woman jumped into the river near Jobra Anicut Bridge in Cuttack. Both the woman was later rescued. On being informed, the fire brigade rescued her and admitted her to Cuttack SCB.