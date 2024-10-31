Woman jumps into Kolab river in Koraput, body recovered

Koraput: In a saddening incident, a woman died reportedly after jumping into the Kolab river in Odisha’s Koraput district on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Chandini Bisoyee.

Chandini reportedly jumped into the river from the bridge at Dhuruguda on national highway No 26 near Sunabeda after keeping her mobile phone and slippers on the bridge. She went missing soon after jumping into the river.

Koraput Town police along with the Fire Service personnel reached the spot after getting information about Chandini’s missing in the river and started a search operation.

The rescue team fished out Chandini’s body from the river after hours of frantic search operation. Her body was sent to the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) for postmortem.

Meanwhile, police have started an investigation into the matter to know what promoted the woman to commit suicide by jumping into the river.