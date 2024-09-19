Woman jumps into Kharasrota River from Rajghat Bridge in Odisha’s Jajpur district

Jajpur: A woman reportedly jumped into the Kharasrota River from the Rajghat bridge in Jajpur district of Odisha on Thursday morning. Jajpur Sadar Thana Police have reached the spot and initiated search for the missing lady.

The woman who allegedly jumped into the River has been identified as Manisha Behera of Abdalpur area under Kuakhia Police Station limits.

As per reports, the woman came to the spot on a scooty vehicle. She then parked the scooty on the bridge and then kept her shoes and mobile phone near the vehicle and jumped into the River from the Rajghat Bridge.

After getting information about the incident Jajpur Sadar Thana Police rushed to the spot and launched a search operation to trace out the woman. However, till this report was written, the woman had not been rescued.

The reason of the lady jumping into the River is yet to be ascertained.