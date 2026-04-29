Woman Havildar Hunger Strike Protest: Angul RI transferred to Kalahandi

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Angul: The Angul Reserve Inspector (RI) Gobinda Mahari has been transferred to Kalahandi 9th IRB following allegations of harassment made by a woman havildar.

The woman havildar launched a hunger strike protest alleging inaction on her complaint of continuous harassment by two senior officers.

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RI Gobinda Mahari was one of the seniors whom she had named as an accused in her complaint, subjecting her to mental harassment and inappropriate behavior. She also alleged that despite raising the issue, no action was taken, which led her to stage a protest outside the SP’s office, demanding justice.

Based on the recommendation of Angul SP, the Police DG transferred Gobinda Mahari. North Central IG Satyabrat Bhoi informed.

Also Read: Police Havildar Sits In Protest In Front Of SP Office Demanding Justice In Angul