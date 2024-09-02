Woman hacked to death on suspicion of practising sorcery in Odisha’s Keonjhar district, watch

Anandapur: In a shocking incident, a woman was reportedly hacked to death in Keonjhar district of Odisha on suspicion of practising sorcery. The incident took place in the Nialijharan village under Ghashipura Police Station limits in the district yesterday night.

The deceased woman has been identified as Salke Hembram.

As per reports, yesterday night Salke Hembram, wife of Mohan Hembram was at the house along with her mother in law Sumi. The other family members had out for a communion feast. Reportedly, at this time a stranger came to the house, dragged away the woman out of the house and hacked her to death.

However, none of the family members or the husband of the woman reported the matter to Police. Later, brother of the deceased Ghanashyam came from Khadupada village and informed about the murder to Ghashipura Police. The silence of the family members has raised suspicion.

After getting information, Police swung into action. A police team, led by Anandapur SDPO reached the village and initiated investigation. Also, the scientific team has reached the village and started collecting evidences.

Since the villagers are also silent over the murder, it has been suspected that the murder has been done on suspicion of practising sorcery.

