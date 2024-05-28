Woman hacked to death by nephew in Odisha’s Balangir district

Balangir: In a shocking incident a woman was allegedly hacked to death by her nephew in Balangir district of Odisha on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Kutumunda village under Patnagarh Police Station limits in the district.

The identity of the deceased woman is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, the woman was attacked by her nephew, the son of her husband’s elder brother, with an axe. As a result of the attack the woman became critical. After sometime she succumbed to the injury.

After getting information, Police personnel from Patnagarh Police Station reached the spot and initiated action. The nephew who had allegedly attacked the woman has been detained by Police. Further investigation of the case is underway.