Woman goes missing after being dragged by crocodile into river in Kendrapara

Kendrapara: A woman reportedly went missing in Brahmani River allegedly after being dragged by a crocodile in Odisha’s Kendrapara district today.

If sources are to be believed, the woman, who is yet to be identified, had gone to the Brahmani river bank near the Alapua village and was taking bath. However, a crocodile reportedly appeared on the spot and dragged her into the deep water of the river before anyone could rescue her.

While the whereabouts of the woman is yet to be known, the incident has created a panicky situation among the locals as they depend on the river for their daily usage.