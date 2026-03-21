Woman gets shot at her residence in Jharsuguda, Probe underway

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Jharsuguda: A woman got shot by a gun while standing at her residence’s veranda by an unidentified assailant in Jharsuguda district on Friday night. The incident occurred at around 10:30 pm in Sarbahal area.

According to sources, the victim has been identified as Biswabijayani Jena was standing on the veranda of her house when an unidentified miscreant arrived on a motorcycle, fired two rounds in the dark at her and then fled from the scene.

Upon hearing the gun shots, the neighbors rushed to the spot and found the woman in an bullet injury. The injured woman was rushed to Jharsuguda District Headquarters Hospital for treatment and later shifted to Burla for further treatment after primary care.

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The injured woman has been shifted to Burla Medical. Jharsuguda Town Police reached the spot and are investigating.

On being informed, the Jharsuguda Town Police and the SDPO reached the spot and initiated an investigation.