Woman found dead in Kendrapara district of Odisha, crocodile attack suspected

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda 0
woman found dead kendrapara

Pattamundai: A woman was found dead on a small islet in Kendrapara district of Odisha, said reports in this regard on Tuesday.

According to reports, Manjulata Bhanj was taken away by a crocodile in Alpuadia village of Alpua panchayat under Pattamundai police station of Kendrapada district. Her dismembered body was found today at Kulasahi locality.

The crocodile has completely eaten more than half of the body of the woman. The body was recovered by the fire department this morning. A crocodile has allegedly eaten Manjulata from her legs to her waist.

Yesterday, Manjulata was allegedly attacked by a crocodile when she had gone to wash the dishes as a number of dishes were seen lying near her body.

Also Read: Woman’s mutilated body fished out of river in Kendrapara of Odisha

Sudeshna Panda 9807 news 59 comments

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.