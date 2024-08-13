Woman found dead in Kendrapara district of Odisha, crocodile attack suspected

Pattamundai: A woman was found dead on a small islet in Kendrapara district of Odisha, said reports in this regard on Tuesday.

According to reports, Manjulata Bhanj was taken away by a crocodile in Alpuadia village of Alpua panchayat under Pattamundai police station of Kendrapada district. Her dismembered body was found today at Kulasahi locality.

The crocodile has completely eaten more than half of the body of the woman. The body was recovered by the fire department this morning. A crocodile has allegedly eaten Manjulata from her legs to her waist.

Yesterday, Manjulata was allegedly attacked by a crocodile when she had gone to wash the dishes as a number of dishes were seen lying near her body.