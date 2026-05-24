Woman faints inside Jagannath temple amid huge rush and high heat

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Puri: A woman fell unconscious inside the Jagannath temple premises amid the huge rush and high heat conditions on Sunday.

According to reports, the temple witnessed a huge rush of devotees on Sunday as it is a holiday. The devotees were lining up inside the barricade to enter the temple even before the doors were opened today. The woman fainted while standing inside the barricade.

The police personnel on duty immediately sent her to a hospital in an ambulance. After receiving treatment there, the woman recovered and her condition is stable.

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On the other hand, western Odisha is suffering from intense heatwave and unbearable humidity is making life difficult for people on the coastal areas.

On Sunday, Jharsuguda recorded a temperature of 41.2 degrees by 11.30am. Meanwhile, Sambalpur has recorded a temperature of 40.8, and Hirakud has a temperature of 40.4. In Bhubaneswar, the temperature has reached 36.4 degrees.

This situation will continue for another 2 to 3 days. There is a possibility of a break in this situation after the May 27th.