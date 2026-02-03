Woman faints after receiving layoff news, admitted to hospital in critical condition

Bhadrak: A woman employee working at Dhamnagar Tata Power in Bhadrak district of Odisha fainted after receiving sudden layoff news. She was then rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The victim has been identified as Manasi Barik, a resident of Itua village under Dobal Panchayat.

As per the information received, the woman was working in the customer care department of Dhamnagar Tata Power for about 4 years. Yesterday, she received the layoff news during duty hour and thus fainted in shock.

Her colleagues rushed her to Dhamnagar hospital. Bhadrak Workers’ Association leaders Deepak Barik and Basant Mohanty visited the hospital, inquired about her health, and condemned the layoff.

The union has demanded the woman’s re-employment through a new agency, warning of protests if not complied with.