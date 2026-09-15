Woman dragged into river by crocodile in Odisha’s Kendrapda, dies

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Mahakalapada: A woman was killed after she got attacked by a crocodile while she had gone near the river to gather some mud on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Kharinasi village under Mahakalapada block in Kendrapda district.

The woman is identified as Hemalata Das of the Kharinasi village.

According to reports, Hemalata had gone to the banks of the nearby Galia River in the morning to fetch mud when estuarine crocodile emerged from the river and dragged her away.

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The nearby fishermen heard her screaming and rescued her from the crocodile’s grip. The woman was rushed into the local hospital in a critical condition.

Later, she was shifted to the Kendrapara District Headquarters Hospital as her condition worsened. However, the doctors declared her dead at the hospital.

A pall of gloom has descended on the local area following Hemalata’s death.