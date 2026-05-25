Woman dies of snakebite in Odisha’s Bhadrak district

Advertisement

Bhadrak: In a tragic incident, a woman died of snakebite in Odisha’s Bhadrak district on Monday. The incident occurred in Maninathpur village under the Bhandari Pokhari police station limits.

The deceased has been identified as Arnapurna Samal, wife of Surendra Samal of Maninathpur village.

According to reports, Arnapurna had gone to her father’s house in Joragadia village under Pang Panchayat. Today morning, while she was in the backyard to get a chew stick, a snake bit her.

Advertisement

Hearing her screams, villagers rushed to the spot, rescued her, and took her to the Jajpur district headquarters hospital for treatment. However, she had already succumbed to the snakebite, and the doctor pronounced her dead.

A pall of gloom has descended on the village following her sudden demise. Arnapurna leaves behind two daughters and a son.