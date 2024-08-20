Woman dies of snakebite in Balasore district

Balasore: A 45-year-old woman died reportedly after being bitten by a snake in Balasore district of Odisha on Tuesday. The deceased woman has been identified as Mamata Giri.

Mamata, a resident of Sara village under Balasore Sadar Police Station limits, along with others had gone to work on a paddy field, where a poisonous snake bit her.

Mamata was rushed to the District Headquarter Hospital for treatment, but unfortunately doctors declared her received dead. Later, the body was handed over to the family members following the completion of postmortem.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the village following the untimely and unfortunate death of the 45-year-old woman.