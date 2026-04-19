Woman dies of elephant attack in Odisha

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Deogarh: In an unfortunate incident, a woman died after being attacked by a wild elephant at Kundheigola section of Reamal range in Deogarh forest division today.

The deceased woman has been identified as Pati Pradhan, wife of Kamar Pradhan of Aunli village in Deogarh district.

According to reports, Pati came across the wild elephant when she had gone to a cashew orchard to pluck cashews. Out of fear, she screamed for help and tried to flee from the cashew orchard. However, the tusker followed and crushed her to death on the spot.

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Meanwhile, the villagers claimed that it is being a couple of days that the wild elephant has been wreaking havoc in different villages under the Kundheigola section of the district. However, the forest officials have failed to disperse the wild animal from the residential areas.

Now, Pati’s death due to elephant attack has irked the villagers, who requested the forest department to soon drive the elephant out from the village to the forest area and provide compensation to the kin of the deceased woman.