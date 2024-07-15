Woman dies in Wall collapses in Nabarangpur of Odisha

Nabarangpur: In a tragic incident, a woman lost her life as a wall collapsed on her due to incessant rain in the area since a few days. The mishap happened in the Chamuria Guda locality of Mahakuma Sadar of Nabarangpur district.

The deceased is a resident of the same locality. The deaceased has been identified as Kusuma Dhakad the wife of Chandra Dhakad.

As per reports, she was sweeping around her house early in the morning when all of a sudden the boundary wall collapsed and fell on her. She was immediately rescued and rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) by the locals with the help of 108 ambulance. Later, the doctor declared her dead in the hospital.

