Woman dies in kerosene fire in Puri district

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Pipili: In a shocking incident a woman was charred to death in a fire incident that took place in the Puri district of Odisha on Wednesday. The incident took place in the Dubapatna village under Balanga Police limits of the district.

As per reports, the woman died in a fire mishap today in the Dubapatana village and died on the spot.

After getting information about this, Balanga Police reached the spot and investigating the matter.

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It is yet to be ascertained whether the woman died due to murder or suicide.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Authorities, including Balanga police and Pipili SDPO Debashi Mishra, are at the scene. Further details are awaited.