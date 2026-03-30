Woman dies after truck hits Autorickshaw in Odisha’s Sambalpur district

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Sambalpur: An auto met with an accident in the Sambalpur district of Odisha today morning. The accident took place in the Phuljharan area in Sambalpur district.

The deceased woman has been identified as Beda Kharsel.

As per reports, the truck hit an auto from behind. Accordingly, a woman passenger, who was travelling in the Auto, died in the accident, while five others were seriously injured.

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All the injured have been shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital. More than 10 people were coming from Birsinggarh to Maneswar Bazaar in an auto rickshaw.

The police have reached the spot and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, questions have been raised about how the auto was carrying so many people.