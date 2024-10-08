Woman dies after self immolation in Ganjam, see details here

Ganjam: An unusual and shocking incident was seen in Kukudakhandi block in Ganjam district of Odisha, a woman died after self immolation.

Reports say, that the young woman set herself on fire by pouring kerosene in front of the Kukudakhandi block office. The young lady died this morning while undergoing treatment. The woman is said to be from Berhampur Sadar police station area.

According to information that was obtained yesterday, the young woman poured kerosene on her body and set herself on fire in public glare. Locals present there rescued the young woman and admitted her to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

The young woman died this morning while undergoing treatment. It is not known why the woman took this drastic step. It is suspected that a young woman tried to take her own life by pouring kerosene on her body for some domestic quarrel or disagreements. In this case, the father of the young woman has been detained and questioned by the police.