Woman dies after falling from 4 storey building in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district, watch

Paradeep: A woman died after falling from a four-storey building in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha on Monday. The incident occurred in the Tarenigada area of Paradip.

The identity of the deceased woman has yet to be ascertained.

According to information received, work was ongoing in the said four-storey building when the woman fell, resulting in a serious head injury.

Upon receiving information, the IIC of Paradeep Adarsh police station reached the scene and initiated an investigation.

It is unclear why the woman went up to the roof. The reason for her presence there remains unknown, leaving suspicion as to whether she jumped or was pushed.

