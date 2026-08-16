Woman delivers baby inside Ambulance in Odisha’s Debagada

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Debagada: A pregnant woman delivered her baby inside an ambulance as the vehicle could not cross a flooded bridge in Debagada. The incident took place in Kaliapala village under Barakota block in Debagada.

According to sources, an ambulance was called to take a pregnant woman to a nearby hospital. However, the ambulance could not reach the pregnant woman’s house as the bridge over the Tankujura stream got submerged in knee-deep water.

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At last, the woman was carried over to the ambulance by her family members. Soon after reaching the vehicle, the woman gave birth to a baby boy in the ambulance.

Currently, the pregnant woman and the newborn is ongoing at the Barakota hospital. According to locals, when the rain increases, the water in the stream increases and it becomes dangerous to travel on the bridge. The residents of the area have demanded a permanent solution to such problems.

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