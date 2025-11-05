Woman critical following knife attack by husband in Cuttack district, old couple also attacked

Advertisement

Banki: In a shocking incident, a woman turned critical following knife attack by her husband in Cuttack district of Odisha on Wednesday. The incident took place in the Sishua village under Banki NAC of the district.

The victim woman has been identified as Pushpa Das.

As per reports, the man had come to his father-in-law’s house where he was pressing his wife to go with him. However, due to some reason the woman was denying to go with him. After some time the husband dragged the lady to go with him. Accordingly, her father and mother intervened to rescue their daughter. Being aggrieved by this, the man took out a dragger and attacked his wife, father in law and mother in law.

Accordingly, the three sustained cut injury and they were rushed to the Banki hospital for treatment. As her health condition deteriorated, the woman was then shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in a critical condition.

After getting information Police reached the spot and initiated investigation. Further probe is going on.