Woman critical after looters snatch gold necklace, ear rings in Balasore dist

Soro: In a shocking incident, a woman turned critical in Balasore district of Odisha on Saturday after looters snatched away gold necklace, earring from her. She was on a bike while her husband was riding the bike and their minor son was sitting in between them. The incident took place in Madekha Chhak under Kamanpur Municipality area in the district.

The victim woman has been identified as Sumati Palei, wife of Bimbadhar Palei.

As per reports, the family of three were happily going to Uttareshwar on a bike when the looters snatched away a 31 gram gold necklace and a pair of earrings from the woman while their bike was still in motion.

As a result the woman fell on the ground and sustained injury in her ears and hands. The woman, her son and husband have been admitted to Soro hospital for treatment.

After getting information, Police swung into action to nab the culprits. Reportedly, the culprits went towards the High way after committing the snatching.

By the time this report was written, no culprits had been nabbed.