Woman critical after being attacked by husband with sharp weapon in Ganjam

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Bhanjanagar: In a shocking incident a woman turned critical in Ganjam district of Odisha yesterday night after being attacked by her husband with a sharp weapon. The incident took place in the Khairputi village under Gangpur police station limits in the district in Odisha.

The accused husband has been identified as Sanjay Bishoi.

As per reports, the husband attacked his wife with a sharp weapon. As a result the woman turned critical. She was then rushed to the hospital in a critical condition.

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Family dispute is said to be the reason behind the attack.

After getting information Police reached the crime scene and initiated investigation. The police have detained the husband Sanjay Bishoi and are interrogating him. However, no complaint has been registered in the police station so far in this regard, the IIC of the police station said.