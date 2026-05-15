Woman CRCC sexual harassment case: Arrested Bargarh DEO and BEO suspended

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Bhubaneswar: Bargarh District Education Officer (DEO) Jyotikant Sahu and Block Education Officer (BEO) Surendra Sahoo, who have been arrested in connection with a sexual harassment case, have been suspended by the School and Mass Education Department.

The department placed the two education officers under suspension after receiving a formal complaint over the sexual harassment case and conducting an inspection.

Earlier, PET teacher of Satlama High School named Sameer Panigrahi was also suspended for his involvement in the case.

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It is to be noted here that Bargarh Town Police Station on April 30 had arrested the DEO, BEO and PET teacher based on the complaint lodged by a woman Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator (CRCC).

In her complaint, the CRCC had claimed that the trio sexually harassed and sent her obscene messages. This apart, she had complained to the District Collector and sought action against the trio, who are currently in Bargarh jail since their arrest.