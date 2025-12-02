Woman Constable Shubhamitra’s Murder Case: Odisha Police submit 700-page chargesheet against accused

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Capital Police have submitted a 700-page chargesheet in the high-profile murder case of woman constable Shubhamitra Sahoo at Bhubaneswar SDJM Court.

The chargesheet submitted was against prime accused Deepak Raut and two others (Papu and Jatia), include names of 42 witnesses along with the post-mortem report, DNA analysis, viscera examination, court marriage certificate, insurance papers and other forensic documents.

Worth mentioning, Deepak had taken a loan from Shubhamitra for their formal marriage preparations which led to the dispute between the duo. Subsequently, he murdered her. After her death, Deepak allegedly claimed a Rs 1,25,00,000 cr insurance policy amount which he had taken in her name.

It is pertinent to mention that Shubhamitra, who was working in the office of the Traffic DCP, Commissionerate Police, went missing on September 6. Her phone had been switched off since then. After two days of failed attempts to contact her, the 25 year-old’s father lodged a missing complaint at the Capital Police Station. Deepak Raut, her partner strangled Subhamitra over the loan matter and her decomposed body was later found in the Keonjhar forest.

