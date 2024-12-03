Woman, child sustain burn injury in Odisha’s Cuttack dist, hospitalized

Salepur: A woman and her 2 year old daughter reportedly sustained burn injury in Cuttack district of Odisha on Tuesday. Both, the mother and the daughter have been admitted to hospital in critical condition. The incident took place in the Atoda village under Jagatpur Police Station limits.

As per reports, the woman reportedly locked herself and her two-year-old daughter and tried to set themselves on fire.

However, the neighbours rescued them and rushed the mother and daughter to the hospital for treatment in a critical condition.

The mother is in a critical condition and is being treated at a private hospital, while the daughter has been shifted to Cuttack.

The police are investigating the incident.

Watch the video here: