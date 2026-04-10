Woman burnt alive inside house in Odisha’s Boudh district

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Kantamal: In a bone chilling incident, a woman reportedly burnt alive inside the house in Boudh district of Odisha on Friday. The fire broke out in Tikirapada village under Baunsuni police station limits in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Suryakanti Sahu.

As per reports, the woman was sleeping inside her house when a fire suddenly broke out. Accordingly, she tried to come out but could not manage to get out and hence burnt alive.

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After getting information about the fire mishap fire services department officials from Baunsuni fire brigade reached the spot and rescued the woman. Yet, by then she had succumbed to the burn injury.

It is suspected that the fire broke out in the house due to short circuit.

Similarly, on April 1, a female health worker was burnt alive in Ramchandrapur village in Deogaon area of Balangir district.