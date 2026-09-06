Woman bludgeoned to death in Sambalpur, husband held

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Sambalpur: A woman was bludgeoned to death near Sen Park under Sambalpur town Police limits in Odisha late night on Saturday. Police in preliminary inquiry revealed that the lady was allegedly beaten to death with a stone.

As per reports, the deceased has been identified as Heena Begum whose body was lying by the wall of Sen Park.

On being informed about the incident, police reached the spot and seized the body and sent it for autopsy.

Police have detained her husband for interrogation and it is being suspected that a dispute between the woman and her husband led to the brutal murder of the woman.

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However, the exact cause of the death remains unknown, further details are awaited.

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