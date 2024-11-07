Woman beats Supply Assistant with sandal in Odisha’s Balangir district, watch

Agalpur: In a bizarre incident, a woman reportedly thrashed a Supply Assistant with sandal inside the Panchayat office in Balangir district of Odisha. The incident took place in the Budla Panchayat under Agalpur Block of the District on Thursday.

The video of the woman thrashing the Supply Assistant, identified as Girish Chandra Sahu, has gone viral.

As per the woman, the Supply Assistant allegedly made her offensive video viral earlier for which she took this bold step of beating him with sandal.

As per reports, after the woman came to know that the Supply Assistant had allegedly made her offensive video viral she went to him and raised voice over the issue. At this, she alleged that the supply assistant hurled racial abuse at her and abused her with obscene language. Even the supply assistant and his aide Sudam Biswal attacked the woman and warned her to kill, she alleged.

The matter was complained at the Agalpur Police Station following which Police registered a case and initiated investigation. The accused persons are at large following the police complaint.

As per the woman, about one and half year ago, the supply assistant called her to the panchayat to collect the PDS rice. She further alleged that taking the benefit of being alone and absence of any other person nearby the Supply Assistant allegedly sexually abused here, made the obscene video of the happening and later made it viral.

Watch the video here:

