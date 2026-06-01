Woman beaten to death by husband following family dispute in Dhenkanal

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Dhenkanal: In a shocking incident from Dhenkanal district in Odisha, a woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband after a heated argument. The incident took place in Juang Sahi area of Balarampur village in Dhenkanal Sadar Police Station limits.

The deceased woman has been identified as Nakei Pradhan.

According to reports, the woman has been beaten to death by her husband, Akhil Pradhan following an heated argument between the couple.

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Sources revealed that an argument had occurred between Nakei and Akhil that escalated into a heated argument. As the argument intensified, Akhil started beating his wife with a wooden stick, which caused her death. After committing the act, Akhil is said to have fled the place.

The villagers reported to the Police about the incident. On receiving information, Police reached the spot and retrieved the body for postmortem. Efforts are being made by Police to find the accused Akhil Pradhan who is absconding. Investigation is underway.