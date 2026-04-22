Woman awaiting marriage after engagement found dead in Jagatsinghpur; Murder suspected, watch

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Jagatsinghpur: In a tragic incident, a woman who was engaged and awaiting marriage was found dead in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha on Tuesday night. The incident took place in Kathiapada under the limits of Jagatsinghpur Police Station.

As per reports, the engagement ceremony of the woman was held recently on April 19, and she was awaiting marriage. On Tuesday, she told her family that she was going to a neighbour’s house but never returned.

After an extensive search, her family found her half-naked body in suspicious circumstances in a field in the village. The family has alleged foul play and claimed that she was murdered.

Police and a scientific team have launched an investigation into the incident.

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While her engagement took place on April 19, her sudden disappearance and the subsequent recovery of her body have left several unanswered questions.

She was due to be married in a few days, but her life was cut short before the ceremony. The recovery of her half-naked body from a field has strengthened the family’s suspicion that she was killed before her wedding.

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