Woman attempts self-immolation in front of Lok Seva Bhavan

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Bhubaneswar: A woman reportedly attempted self-immolation by pouring petrol on herself in front of Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar this afternoon.

According to information, a woman came with a petrol bottle and matchbox in a vanity bag. While she was standing in front of the gate number 1 of the Lok Seva Bhavan, the SSB jawan on duty asked her to leave the spot.

However, the woman took out the petrol bottle from the bag and poured it on herself all of a sudden. As she was about to set herself on fire, the alert SSB jawan rushed to her and snatched the petrol bottle and matchbox from her.

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Later, the Capital Police reached the spot after getting information, rescued the woman and sent her to the Capital Hospital for medical evaluation and counselling.

The woman alleged that Banpur police had detained her without any valid reason and harassed her mentally. More details are awaited.