Woman attacked by intoxicated youth while protesting in Puri

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Puri: A woman was assaulted and sustained injuries after being assaulted by an intoxicated youth while participating in a protest against a newly opened liquor shop in Puri.

Woman assaulted by an intoxicated youth. A drunken youth assaulted and injured a woman who was sitting in protest outside a liquor shop. The injured woman has been identified as Dipali Patra from Atharanala. Hundreds of women were staging a protest in front of a newly opened liquor shop near Atharanala, the gateway to Puri.

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At that time, an intoxicated man named Bijay Kumar Barik arrived at the spot to purchase liquor. When the women protested, he attacked Dipali Patra. Following the assault, the injured woman was taken to the Sadar District Headquarters Hospital. A complaint has been lodged against Bijay Kumar Barik at the Sadar Police Station.