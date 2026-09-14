Woman allegedly beaten to death by husband in Bargarh

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Bargarh: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband from Gadtia Tikra village under Attabira police limits in Bargarh district.

The deceased has been identified as Bhagyabati Khadia, while her husband and the alleged accused, Rajkumar Khadia, has come under police suspicion in connection with the incident. The exact motive behind the alleged murder remains unclear.

After receiving information about the incident, Atabira police reached the spot and launched an investigation. Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the death and are probing the case from various angles to determine the exact reason behind the incident.

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Investigators are collecting relevant evidence from the scene and questioning family members and local residents as part of the probe.

The incident has triggered grief and fear among residents of Gadtia Tikra village. Police said further details regarding the motive and circumstances of the alleged murder will emerge after the investigation is completed.

Also Read: Woman Beaten To Death With Stick By Husband Over Marital Dispute In Jharsuguda