Woman accuses IRS officer of sexual assault in Bhubaneswar, police probe begins

Bhubaneswar: A woman has made a serious allegation of rape against an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in Bhubaneswar. She alleged that the IRS officer sexually assaulted her at his government quarters in Satsang Vihar area of the state capital city.

As claimed by the woman, a resident of Kujanga area, she had visited the IRS officer’s government quarter on February 15 following the request of a woman, who is said to be a relative of the officer.

The concerned woman allegedly asked the victim to accompany her to the IRS officer’s government quarter saying that he and his wife are not keeping well and they are in need of help.

Sometime after reaching the officer’s quarter in Satsang Vihar area, the concerned woman and the officer’s wife reportedly left the house for some work. Taking the advantage of the victim’s loneliness, the officer allegedly showed her an obscene video and raped her forcefully. He also allegedly blackmailed her.

The victim, who is married, initially kept quite over the matter. Recently, she contacted the officer after her obscene video surfaced online and inquired about the viral clip. However, the officer allegedly asked her to meet him at a hotel in Puri. Finding no other option, the woman filed a case at Saheed Nagar Police station.

Police started a probe into the matter to find out the truth of the victim woman’s allegation. They also reportedly recorded her statements.

Prior to filing a complaint at Saheed Nagar Police station, the victim woman had lodge a complaint at the Infocity Police Station seeking action against the concerned woman, with whom she had visited the IRS officer’s government quarter, over the obscene video. She claimed that the concerned woman was blackmailing her with the video and forcing her to be in a relationship with the officer.

Based on the victim’s complaint, police registered a case under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act on February 17 and interrogated the concerned woman and her husband over the victim’s viral obscene video.

Investigations into both the cases are underway.