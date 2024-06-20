With BJP forming Govt & BJD becoming opposition party in Odisha, here are 7 ‘Heavyweights’ who are now centres of state politics

Bhubaneswar: With the historic win of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Odisha, the entire scenario of the state politics has massively changed. The saffron party which used to be the opposition party has now become the ruling party for the first time while the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) which ruled the State for the last 24 years has now become the main opposition party for the first time.

With 78 MLAs in its hand, BJP formed its first government in Odisha after dethroning BJD which managed to win only 51 seats of the total 147 seats of the State Assembly during the recently election in the State.

With BJP forming the government and BJD becoming the main opposition party, below are seven ‘Heavyweights’ who have now become the centres of state politics.

Mohan Charan Majhi:

Mohan Charan Majhi, who represents the Keonjhar assembly constituency, was sworn-in as the new and the 15th Chief Minister of the State on June 12.

He was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly for the first time from Keonjhar in 2000 He was re-elected in 2004 and served as the deputy chief whip of the government from 2005 to 2009. However, he lost the assembly elections in 2009 and 2014.

In 2019, he won from the same constituency and became BJP’s chief whip.

Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo:

Singh Deo, who represents the Patnagarh Assembly Constituency, took oath as the deputy chief minister of BJP’s first government in Odisha. Besides, he is the Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Energy.

He was a Cabinet Minister of Industry and Public Enterprise from 2000 to 2004 and from 2004 to 2009 and also served as Urban Development and Public Enterprise minister in the Naveen Patnaik government until Patnaik left National Democratic Alliance in 2009.

He was also the ex-state president of the BJP Odisha unit.

Pravati Parida:

Parida, who represents Nimapara Assembly Constituency in Puri district, became the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha after she was sworn-in on June 12 along with Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo.

Parida is also the Minister of Women and Child Development, Mission Shakti, and Tourism.

Naveen Patnaik:

Patnaik, the BJD supremo and former five-time Odisha CM, who has been representing the Hinjili Assembly constituency, has now been elected as the leader of opposition (LoP) in Odisha Assembly.

Patnaik became the leader of opposition (LoP) for the first time in his political career, which began in 1997.

He was the CM of Odisha for five consecutive times from 2000 until June 2024.

Prasanna Acharya:

Prasanna Acharya, who is the present MLA of Rairakhol Assembly constituency, has been elected as the deputy leader of BJD in the legislature.

Acharya is a four-time MLA and three-time Lok Sabha MP.

He was also a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Pramila Mallik:

Mallik is the present Binjharpur MLA and has been elected as the chief whip of BJD.

She has been the member of the State assembly for seven times.

Apart from holding several portfolios in Naveen Patnaik’s government, she was the first woman speaker of Odisha assembly.

Pratap Keshari Deb:

Pratap Deb, the Aul MLA, also has been elected as deputy chief whip of the Biju Janata Dal.

He is a five-time MLA.

In May 2017, he won a bypoll to the Rajya Sabha which was vacated by Bishnu Charan Das when he was appointed chairman of Odisha State Planning Board.

With all the above politicians with their respective posts or positions, it can be assumed that each of them can have massive impact in Odisha especially when it comes to the politics of the State.