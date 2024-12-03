With 8 years of regular service, Assistant Executive Engineer Biswanath Patro owns assets worth crores comprising 2 multi storeyed buildings, list of his properties

Bhubaneswar: Biswanath Patro, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of Jeypore Block and in-charge Municipal Engineer of Jeypore Municipality, who landed in Vigilance net over allegations of possessing disproportionate assets (DA) to his known sources of income, has owned assets worth crores of rupees with eight years of regular service.

As per the details shared by the Odisha vigilance, Biswanath Patro had joined as adhoc Assistant Engineer (AE) in 2011 with Rs 14,000 per month as remuneration. In 2016, he cleared the OPSC exam and was given regular appointment as AEE. So far, he has completed 8 years of regular service.

According to the anti-corruption agency, in ongoing search at 6 locations of Biswanath Patro, the following movable and immovable assets worth Crores have been unearthed so far, in his name and his family members;

One triple storeyed building with area 7,200 Sqft. located at Jeypore town worth approximately Rs 1.55 Crore.

One double storeyed building with area 3,400 Sqft. located at Belaguntha, Ganjam.

18 nos of plots of which 6 in prime areas of Bhubaneswar, 1 in Jeypore town, 1 in Berhampur town and 10 plots at Jagannathprasad, Ganjam. The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above building/ plots are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

Bank & Insurance deposits Rs.1,01,00,210.

Gold jewellery weighing 854 gms & silver ornaments 1.8 Kg.

Cash, 2 two wheelers & household articles worth around Rs.7.70 lakhs.

The AEE is being examined to ascertain the source of the assets. Further searches are continuing. Unearthing of more assets is likely and overall valuation is likely to increase.

On the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of his income, simultaneous house searches were conducted on the properties of Biswanath Patro today at following 6 places in Jeypore, Ganjam and Bhubaneswar;

His triple storeyed building located at Jeypore.

Two storeyed building located at Belaguntha, Ganjam.

House of his relative located at Niladri Vihar (Patia), Bhubaneswar.

Office chamber of his spouse at DIET, Jeypore.

Office chamber of Sri Biswanath Patro at Jeypore Block.

Office chamber of Sri Biswanath Patro at Jeypore Municipality

A total of six teams of Odisha Vigilance comprising 1 Addl. SP, 2 DSPs, 8 Inspectors, 6 ASIs, and other supporting staff conducted the search on the strength of Search Warrants issued by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore.

Enquiry is in progress.

