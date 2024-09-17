Wishes pour in as PM Narendra Modi turns 74, to visit Odisha later in the day

Bhubaneswar: The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi turned 74 today. Later in the day he is scheduled to visit Odisha for launch of Subhadra Yojana. He is scheduled to reach Bhubaneswar at 10:30 am.

As PM Narendra Modi turned 74 he was wished by a number of leaders on their respective official twitter (X) handles.

The Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi wished the PM and wrote:

“…Under your unparalleled leadership, the Nation is moving on a high growth trajectory towards a Viksit Bharat. I wish you a long and healthy life in the service of the Nation..,”

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi:

“…On behalf of 1.25 crore residents of the state, I pray to the Lord Mahadev for your healthy, prosperous and successful life. I pray to the Lord that under your leadership, the nation continues to establish new dimensions on the path of development.”

Here is what the CM of Odisha wrote: