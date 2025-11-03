Winters in Odisha to arrive late, depart early: IMD

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Winters in Odisha will arrive late and depart early, predicted the Bhubaneswar-based regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

Cold is being felt in some places of the State as the night temperatures have dropped by 2 to 3 degree Celsius following the influence of the dry-cold air which is entering the state from the northwest, informed the weather department.

The IMD further forecasted that the cold will be felt in various places in the southern interior and northern interior parts of the state in the next 24 hours as the night temperature is expected to drop by 3 to 4 degrees in next couple of days.

The Meteorological Department also has predicted that this year’s winter in Odisha will arrive late and retreat early, however, intermittent intense chills will be felt across the state.