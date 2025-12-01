Winter to return to Odisha after 3 days, mercury to dip by 3°C, watch

Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Ditwah does not have a direct impact on Odisha. Cloudy weather with rain is likely in some districts of South Odisha. Light rain is likely in some places of Malkangiri and Koraput in South Odisha in the next 24 hours.

The Regional Meteorological Center has predicted light rain in Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Malkangiri and Rayagada districts today. Most districts in the state will have dry weather with dense fog.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning for dense fog in Koraput, Sundergarh, Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts in the next 24 hours.

While the effect of winter is currently low in the state, there will be no change in the temperature for the next 2 days. Later, the temperature will drop by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius and the cold will increase again.

